Petition calls for speed humps to stop rat run traffic through Melton Green

A petition calling for speed humps to be installed on Melton Green in West Melton will go before Rotherham Council next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, led by resident Nicholas Barksby, has been signed by 67 people who say traffic speed and noise on the road have become a persistent problem.

According to residents, Melton Green has increasingly been used as a “rat run” due to nearby housing developments and diversions, with its straight, open layout encouraging faster driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their submission, campaigners highlighted the success of similar measures on Racecourse Road in Wath, which they said had reduced problems with speeding. Previous traffic-calming measures have been trialled on Melton Green over the past five years, including signage, but residents say the situation has not improved.

According to residents, Melton Green has increasingly been used as a “rat run” due to nearby housing developments and diversions, with its straight, open layout encouraging faster driving.

The petition also stresses the vulnerability of local households, noting that many residents are elderly and that some homes include disabled children or young adults, including those who are visually impaired.

Of the roughly 45 occupied dwellings on the road, all but four signed the petition, with the remainder said to have been away at the time of collection.

Under the council’s petition scheme, the request meets the threshold for presentation to full council. Mr Barksby, or a representative, will be able to address councillors for up to five minutes at the meeting on Wednesday 10 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment will then be required to issue a formal written response to the petition by 24 September.

The petition will not be subject to debate at the meeting, but campaigners hope the show of support from residents will help make the case for action.