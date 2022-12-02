Percy Pud 10K 2022: Sheffield road closures in place for annual fun run on Sunday, December 4
One of the most popular events in Sheffield’s sporting calendar is back, with around 3,000 runners set to line up for the Percy Pud 10K.
The annual fun run in the picturesque Loxley Valley, where competitors are rewarded with a Christmas pudding, will take place this Sunday, December 4, 2022. Members of the public have been warned that the size of the event means all road leading to Loxley Valley are likely to be heavily congested from 8am onwards before the race and from 11am after the race.
Below is the full list of road closures which will be in place for Percy Pud on Sunday, December 4, from 9am to 11am.
- Loxley Road (B607) will be closed from its junction with Rodney Hill to the Damflask reservoir wall junction with New Road.
- New Road (B6076) will be closed along its full length beside the reservour to the Plough pub, at the junction with Mill Lee Lane in Lower Bradfield.
- Long Lane from Worrall will be closed at the junction with Loxley Road.
- Roswell Lane from Stannington will be closed at the junction with Loxley Road.
- West Lane will be closed at the junction with Loxley Road.
- Back Lane will be closed at the junction with Loxley Road.
- Briars House Lane from Dungworth will be closed at the junction with New Road.
- Oaks Lane from Ughill will be closed at the junction with New Road.
- Mill Lee Lane from Low Bradfield will be closed at the junction with New Road.