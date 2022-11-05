News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Penistone Road and Ecclesall Road: Huge delays for motorists due to heavy congestion in several parts of city

Motorists travelling in several areas of Sheffield are facing extensive delays this afternoon.

By Sarah Marshall
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 4:10pm

Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Ecclesall Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road, Woodseats are among the major city roads affected today (Saturday, November 5).

Bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said the widespread congestion has been caused by ‘football and retail,’ with Sheffield United playing at home at Bramall Lane against Burnley.

The congestion has been building for the last two hours, with delays ranging from five to 15 minutes.

Ecclesall Road is among the major Sheffield roads affected by congestion this afternoon (Saturday, November 5)
Ecclesall RoadSheffieldFirst South YorkshireAbbeydale RoadHillsborough