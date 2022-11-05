Penistone Road and Ecclesall Road: Huge delays for motorists due to heavy congestion in several parts of city
Motorists travelling in several areas of Sheffield are facing extensive delays this afternoon.
Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Ecclesall Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road, Woodseats are among the major city roads affected today (Saturday, November 5).
Bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said the widespread congestion has been caused by ‘football and retail,’ with Sheffield United playing at home at Bramall Lane against Burnley.
The congestion has been building for the last two hours, with delays ranging from five to 15 minutes.