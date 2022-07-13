Parkway between Sheffield and Rotherham to be closed for parts of July and August

Weekend closures are planned during the end of July and throughout August during £46m road widening works.

Drivers are advised to plan their travel as diversions will be in place and traffic delays are expected.

Rotherham Council has announced a series of weekend closures on the A630 Rotherham to Sheffield Parkway and M1 Junction 33 slip roads.

From Friday 29 July 2022 – Monday 1 August 2022 and Friday 5 August 2022 – Monday 8 August 2022, the southbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm Fri to 6am Monday and will affect:

M1 J33 South half of roundabout Rotherway Southbound M1 Southbound Entry Slip Road M1 Northbound Exit Slip Road A630 Rotherham Gateway Westbound

Drivers should avoid the area if they are travelling North onto the M1, or from Sheffield to Rotherham using the A630 Parkway. They will also not be able to exit the M1 from the southbound lanes from Sheffield or Leeds.

From Friday 12 August 2022 – Monday 15 August 2022 and Friday 19 August 2022 – Monday 22 August 2022, the northbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm Fri to 6am Monday and will affect:

M1 J33 North half of roundabout M1 Southbound Exit Slip M1 Northbound Entry Slip A630 Rotherham Gateway Eastbound (including Poplar Way/ Europa Link Entry Slip Road at Catcliffe) Rotherway Northbound from M1 J33 to Rotherway roundabout

This means traffic will not be able to join the M1 going southbound or travel from Rotherham to Sheffield using the A630 Parkway. The slip road from the northbound direction will also not be available.

The £46 million investment will create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe Junction and the M1 and widen the roundabout and slip roads at M1 Junction 33.

Simon Moss, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation, , said: “The A630 Parkway is one of the major gateways between Rotherham and Sheffield, and also to the rest of the country via the M1.

“The scheme is aiming to make this gateway better for drivers, however this means some weekend closures in order for the next phase of the works to go ahead.

“I’d like to thank drivers, visitors and residents for their continued patience, and encourage them to plan their journeys ahead of the closures.”