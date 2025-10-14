Parking restrictions proposed to tackle congestion near Hoyland Common school

New parking restrictions could be introduced on a busy residential street in Hoyland Common after Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council identified ongoing safety concerns linked to school traffic.

A report to the council’s highways department recommends introducing daytime waiting restrictions on parts of Queen Street, between 8am and 6pm on all days, to prevent congestion during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Queen Street, which connects Sheffield Road with Tinkler Lane, serves several homes and sits close to Hoyland Common Primary School. According to the report, parking on both sides of the road has led to the street becoming “heavily congested and obstructed”, creating “a significant risk of conflict” between vehicles and between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists.

The report states that the proposed measures would “deter and prevent inconsiderate and obstructive parking” and improve safety for all road users. It adds that the restrictions would match those already in place on Sheffield Road, on the north-eastern side of the junction.

Alternative solutions such as bollards, road buildouts or vehicle access limits were considered but rejected on the grounds they would be “too impactive on the width of the available road space and the movements of other road users”.

The council said the proposals would have “minimal impact” on residents because this section of Queen Street does not have direct residential frontages, and alternative on-street parking is available nearby.

If the plans are approved, the restrictions will be formally advertised and any objections reported to Barnsley Council’s cabinet for consideration. If no objections are received, the council’s Head of Highways and Engineering and Head of Legal Services will be authorised to make and implement the order.

Funding for the scheme will come from the Local and Neighbourhood Complementary Transport Programme, part of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s City Region Sustainable Travel Settlement.

The report concludes that the proposals are “the most appropriate option” to reduce congestion and improve safety around the school.