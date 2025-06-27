Parking restrictions extended in Harthill despite business concerns

New double yellow lines will be introduced on roads through Harthill after Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved plans to extend existing parking restrictions in the village.

The waiting restrictions, designed to tackle unsafe parking and improve visibility, will be implemented later this year along Union Street, Hard Lane, Thorpe Road and Woodall Lane.

On Union Street, the restrictions will begin near the mini roundabout by The Beehive pub and continue south past the church and towards the shops, with a break outside number 22 to preserve some limited on-street parking.

Hard Lane will see restrictions running from its junction with Union Street towards Kiveton Park. Thorpe Road will have new lines around the junction to protect visibility and private access.

On Woodall Lane, the lines will continue from Union Street around the bend, though revisions have been made to avoid blocking access to homes and businesses.

Several business owners voiced concerns about the impact on trade, and lodged objections.

A hospitality business on Union Street raised concerns that removing all roadside parking would force churchgoers and other visitors to park in their private customer car park, potentially affecting trade. While the business wasn’t named in public documents, the council later confirmed that plans were amended to reduce restrictions outside the Beehive pub.

A garage on Woodall Lane raised fears about losing essential customer drop-off space, noting that their ability to shuffle vehicles during servicing would be severely affected.

Another business on Union Street warned that without roadside parking, more customers may stop visiting altogether, especially during weddings, funerals or events at the nearby church, which already create parking pressure.

Some businesses expressed frustration at the lack of a public forum to discuss the proposals, citing recent years of disruption caused by utility works and road closures.

The council did make some concessions. Plans were revised outside The Beehive to reduce the length of the yellow lines, and adjustments on Woodall Lane were made to protect access for a business and a disabled resident. However, several requests from traders for alternative parking arrangements, permit schemes, or designated drop-off bays were not included in the final scheme.

Some residents also raised safety concerns about vehicles speeding up once roadside parking is removed, especially on bends and near driveways. There were repeated calls for a 20mph speed limit through the village, which the council considered but ultimately ruled out under this specific order.

Further suggestions have been added to the council’s small schemes list for potential future improvements.

The legal process to enforce the order is now under way, and residents will be notified in advance of the changes coming into force.