Parking fee increases proposed across Rotherham

Rotherham Council has proposed a number of changes to car parking fees across the borough, as part of its annual budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the proposals, a number of off-street parking locations will see small increases in their charges. At Forge Island, the all-day charge will rise by 10p, from £3.50 to £3.60, marking a 2.9 per cent increase. Similarly, Drummond Street and Clifton Hall will also see their all-day charges rise by 10p, from £3.50 to £3.60 and £3.70 to £3.80, respectively, reflecting a modest 2.9 per cent rise.

The changes aren’t limited to all-day parking, with some hourly charges seeing small increases as well. At the Riverside House car park, the all-day charge is set to rise from £3.70 to £3.80, while hourly charges at many sites, including Wellgate multi-storey car park, will stay the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parking rates at Main Street will increase by 3.1 per cent, with charges for up to two hours now costing £3.30 instead of £3.20. Similarly, the parking fees at Crofts Town Hall and Ship Hill will rise by around 2.7 to 3.1 per cent for longer stays.

Rotherham Council has proposed a number of changes to car parking fees across the borough, as part of its annual budget. (Stock Image)

In contrast, some locations will see reductions in charges. For example, Wellgate North, Unity Place, and Riverside all introduce charges for the first time after previously offering free parking, with fees for up to one hour set at 50p.

At Rother Valley Country Park, the cost for parking up to one hour will increase from £1.75 to £1.80, and the charge for up to two hours will rise from £2.75 to £2.90. Parking for up to three hours will increase from £3.75 to £3.90, while the charge for up to four hours will go up from £4.75 to £4.90. For stays of up to five hours, the cost will increase from £5.75 to £5.90. However, the all-day parking charge will remain unchanged at £6.50.

Blue Badge holders will continue to park for free, and the rates for mini buses will remain the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season ticket holders will see an increase, with the annual rate rising from £96 to £100, adjusted monthly for those purchasing tickets partway through the year.

Caravan and tent fees for overnight stays during organised events will also see slight increases. Caravan fees will rise from £12.70 to £13.00, while tent fees will increase from £11.00 to £11.20.

Thrybergh Country Park will also see price hikes. The cost of parking up to one hour will rise from £1.60 to £1.70, reflecting a 6.3 per cent increase. Additionally, the all-year-round parking ticket will increase from £2.70 to £3.00, marking an 11.1 per cent rise.

The increases are part of the council’s wider budget proposals, which were approved by the cabinet on Monday (February 10) and will be put forward for approval at the next full council meeting in March.