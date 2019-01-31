Operator Stagecoach explains reasons behind latest Sheffield bus fare rise

Bus operator Stagecoach has blamed a ‘challenging economic environment’ for rising a series of its fares this weekend.

John Young, the company’s commercial director, said rising operating costs and cuts to public sector spending had also led to them being forced to increase prices.

Stagecoach bus fares will increase on Sunday.

Most Stagecoach single and return fares will rise by 10p or 20p while the cost of a Sheffield Day Rider, which allows unlimited travel on Stagecoach buses in the city, a will rise from £4 to £4.20.

The changes will be introduced from Sunday, February 3 – just four weeks after a raft of fares across South Yorkshire also increased in price.

A weekly Day Rider, allowing seven days travel on Stagecoach bus services, will also rise from £14 to £14.50, while a 28-day pass will set passengers back £56 – up £2.

Mr Young said: “We strive to keep fares as low as possible for all our customers, with a wide range of tickets and discounts available across our services.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the five for a fiver and eveningrider tickets to customers in new areas, which we hope will encourage leisure travel at an attractive price.

“However, we face a challenging economic environment due to rising operating costs and cuts to public sector spending on buses, meaning we have had to reassess our pricing strategy.

“The money from fares is reinvested into improving our services throughout the region so that we can offer our passengers the most convenient and safe travel options.

“We also continue to look for ways to make it even easier for our customers to pay for their journeys, including contactless payments on bus and the option to purchase mobile tickets via the Stagecoach bus app.”

The fare rise comes after Travelmaster, which is co-owned by the region’s public transport operators, announced a series of fare rises, including CityWide Day tickets, which are valid on all bus and tram services in Sheffield.