This was the wreckage of a car involved in a crash on the Dronfield Bypass this afternoon.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said one lane was closed on the northbound carriageway following the single-vehicle crash at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The team said it was not causing any delays.