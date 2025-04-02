No right turn approved to prevent vehicles getting stuck at scraping walls at ‘extremely difficult’ junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists will be prevented from turning right at an ‘extremely difficult’ junction after numerous reports of vehicles scraping walls and getting stuck.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has today (April 2) approved a traffic order banning right turns out of Grove Street on to Bank End Road in Worsbrough, in a move aimed at tackling the ongoing issue of vehicles getting stuck at the junction, which required vehicles to turn at a 335° angle.

A report to the cabinet states that the angle between the roads and the difference in gradient makes the left-turn manoeuvre “extremely difficult”.

It adds that many vehicles are becoming stuck, either on the wall between Bank End Road and Grove Street or are striking the wall to the south side of Grove Street. The same problem has also occurred due to vehicles turning right out of Grove Street, to travel east on Bank End Road.

Bank End Road

The original plan, which was put forward in October 2024, proposed creating a one-way system on Grove Street, allowing traffic to travel west only. It also suggested banning right turns out of Grove Street onto Bank End Road. However, following concerns raised during public consultation, including 16 objections from local residents, the council revised the proposal.