‘No plans’ for Dutch-style roundabout upgrade at Town End – but improvements may be made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A document approved by full council in February said “the proposed scheme will see the development of a ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout at the existing Town End roundabout within Barnsley town centre on the A628″.

This, according to the documents, would see the existing roundabout replaced and existing priority for drivers will be removed and replaced with pedestrian and cyclist priority at crossing points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutch-style roundabouts give priority to cyclists and pedestrians and have a narrower carriageway which forces vehicles to slow down on approach.

Town End roundabout

However, during today’s (April 17) meeting of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet, Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, said the scheme had been a ‘suggestion’ – and that any improvements would need to be designed to ensure they do not ‘create problems elsewhere’.

Coun Higginbottom told the meeting: “Over a number of years, the strategic transport team have been looking at Town End Roundabout and considering options to ensure that it is fit for purpose both now and in the future. That includes ensuring that we can tackle congestion; better manage the flow of traffic on a key gateway into our fabulous new town centre; and improve the experience for walkers and cyclists to access this junction safely.

“One suggestion, and I stress that it was a suggestion, was a ‘Dutch-style’ Roundabout back in 2021. As with any idea that was subject to assessment and investigation. But we also have 288 other schemes at various stages of development across the borough. It doesn’t mean that all of them are going to be delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the three years since this idea was first proposed it has become clear that any improvements in the key gateways into Barnsley – from the Alhambra right through to Town End – need to be considered together and works carefully managed so that a solution in one area doesn’t create problems elsewhere. E

“So, we are committed to improving our highway network and ensuring that visitors and residents can access our state-of-the-art town centre

“We will take that same approach of careful consideration and planning to any changes that need to be made at the key gateways into town. Not ‘Dutch-style’ perhaps, but certainly ‘Barnsley-style’”.

Plans for the scheme have been submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) for approval to progress to outline business case stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council accepted £3.5m funding from the SYMCA, headed by Oliver Coppard, to develop a number of transport schemes.

As well as Town End Roundabout, the council will look into a pilot scheme to introduce CCTV in taxis in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour, and a bus and active travel corridor from Shafton to the town centre.

Some £505,000 from SYMCA will be allocated to programme traffic lights to give priority to buses when they approach a signal-controlled junction.