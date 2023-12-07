‘No indication’ speed camera would have prevented accidents on black spot road in Rotherham

A new report by Rotherham Council says there is ‘no indication’ that average speed cameras would have prevented accidents on a black spot road, following a campaign for more safety measures.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) calling for more safety measures on Cumwell Lane and Kingsforth Lane reached 622 signatures last year, and the council committed to reviewing the stretch.

Residents had called for an average speed camera on the road after a number of fatal accidents, but Rotherham Council says there is ‘no indication’ to suggest they would have prevented the three collisions that have been reported since September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways officers at Rotherham Council say they have considered introducing an average speed camera system at a cost of £120,000, but there is ‘no indication’ it would have ‘directly prevented’ the three crashes reported since September 2022, ‘given the recorded contributory factors’.

Cumwell Lane and Kingsforth Lane

A report to RMBC’s Improving Places Select Commission said inquests into two fatal road traffic collisions on Kingsforth Lane ‘have not identified any further highway intervention measures at this time or questioned the structural integrity of the highway’.

A 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services after the crash in December, and a 30-year-old man also died when he was thought to have lost control of his car on a bend and crashed into a nearby field in February 2022.