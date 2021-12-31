On New Year’s Eve today, Friday, December 31, bus and tram services in the city will finish early at around 7pm.

People travelling by train have also been urged to check for updates before leaving.

East Midlands Railway said it is running a reduced New Year’s Eve timetable on most routes due to ‘late notice sickness, connected to Covid-19’.

Northern Railway said services would end from 7pm on New Year’s Eve, while on Saturday, January 1, normal services would operate on most routes but would start later than usual.

And TransPennine Express said services may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by increasing staff sickness and industrial action.

What bus and tram services will be running on New Year’s Eve in Sheffield?

In Sheffield, on New Year’s Eve, First, Arriva and TM Travel will run a Saturday bus service with an early finish around 7pm.

Stagecoach Yorkshire will run a Saturday service with additional trips - with early finish around 7pm.

Stagecoach East Midlands will run a Saturday service with additional 19a journeys and an early finish.

Globe, Hulleys will run a Saturday service.

Powells will run a Saturday service, except 5 and A1 will run as a normal Monday to Friday service.

Sheffield Community Transport (H1 service) and Watersons will run a Monday to Friday service.

Isle Coaches will run a Sunday service.

South Pennine will not be operating any services.

Stagecoach Supertram will run a Saturday service with last departures at around 7pm.

What bus and tram services will be running on New Year’s Day in Sheffield?

On New Year’s Day, there will be no bus services running in Sheffield, with the exception of:

Stagecoach Yorkshire running XPO services.

Special bus services funded by Sheffield City Council will run in Sheffield between 8am and 6pm. These services will be operated by First. Timetables are available in the Sheffield Christmas Timetable Guide.

Stagecoach Supertram Special Blue and Yellow routes, from Halfway - Cathedral and Meadowhall - Middlewood, will operate between 8am and approximately 6.30pm on New Year’s Day.

Normal fares will apply with FREE parking at Sheffield Park & Ride sites - just pay for your tram travel. Festive tram timetables will be available on the Supertram website and in the Sheffield Christmas timetable guide.

There will be no purple route service and no services to Malin Bridge.