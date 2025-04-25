New pedestrian crossings at Cortonwood shopping park and Swallownest to improve safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to Cortonwood Shopping Park are now benefiting from a new pedestrian crossing, making it safer and easier to navigate the busy retail area.

The light-controlled crossing is one of two recently completed schemes, with another installed on Chesterfield Road in Swallownest to improve safety for walkers.

The work was delivered following feedback from the community and is part of a £1 million package approved by councillors in March 2024 to roll out new pedestrian crossings across the borough.

Ccouncillor Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, jobs, and the local economy at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council said: “We know that road safety is a recurring concern for residents in many parts of the borough which is why we’ve invested so heavily in recent years in measures to help people get around on foot or by bike more easily.

The new crossing at the entrance to Corton Wood shopping park

“I’m particularly delighted that the A57 Chesterfield Road project in my own ward is now complete, as this was something myself and my ward colleague had lobbied for over a long period. These most recent projects are the the result of a lot of discussion and hard work between the Council and residents who continue to give us valuable feedback. I’ve got to say a big thank you to motorists, businesses, and residents for their patience while they were completed.”

A crossing on Upper Wortley Road in Kimberworth was also delivered as part of last year’s works, and design work is now underway for a new crossing at Wath Road in Brampton Bierlow.

The council says it is continuing to listen to residents and will consider further improvements where needed to make local journeys safer and easier.