Sheffield’s main operators, Northern, East Midlands and Transpennine Express, have released timetables detailing their limited services during the strikes days on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

Services across the country will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the strike days.

Northern

Trains departing Sheffield Station. The National Rail strike is set to be the biggest in 30 years.

Northern will be offering a very limited service during the strike days but is advising customers to avoid travel and make alternative arrangements in the interests of safety.

Only one Northern service will operate out of Sheffield Station on the strike days next week.

Sheffield to Leeds will be operating once an hour, with the first Leeds-bound train leaving at 8.16am and the final service leaving at 4.15pm.

Trains in the other direction will have one more service each strike day, with the first Sheffield-bound train leaving Leeds at 7.48am and the last leaving at 4.48pm.

East Midlands

East Midlands services will also be operating in Sheffield once each hour, with the operator also advising customers to “only travel if necessary”.

Intercity routes from Sheffield to London first leave at 9am with the final service departing for St Pancras Internation at 6pm.

East Midlands also say a regional services from Sheffield to Nottingham will also be operating once per hour, though no strike-timetable for this service is currently available.

Transpennine Express

Transpennine Express is also running very limited services, with the operator saying its services could very from one an hour to one every two-four hours.

Strike-adjusted services for the Sheffield to Cleethorpes line will operate every two hours from 9.12am to 4.11pm, with one additional service to Cleethorpes leaving Sheffield Station at 7.30am.

Trains in the other direction will also start at 7.30am, with a second at 9.18am, and then operating every two hours from 12.24pm to 16.24pm.

LNER services from Doncaster

LNER is running a higher proportion of services than most operators, but departures from Doncaster vary each strike day, so it is best to check online timetables ahead of your journey.

LNER is recommending customers avoid travel.

Between strike days