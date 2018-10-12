Motorway slip road closures near Sheffield over the next week

Motorists face delays over the next week with a number of slip road closures on motorways near Sheffield over the next week.

Highways England said a number of closures will be in place. These include:

The M1 motorway near junction 33 for Catcliffe.

The northbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe will be closed overnight on Monday, October 15.

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday, October 15.

There will also be closures on the A616 Wortley Interchange. The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight on Monday, October 15.

All overnight closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

Motorists have also been reminded that the A631 Tinsley Viaduct will be closed to HGVs until Saturday, November 3.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

For more informaiton visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk