Motorway junction near Sheffield to be closed later today

A major motorway junction in Sheffield will be closed once again tonight due to roadworks.

The southbound exit slip road at junction 34 for Meadowhall will be closed from 8pm.

The M1 entry slip road at Meadowhall.

Highways England said they will announce updates throughout the evening once the closure is in place.

The closure is likely to cause disruption to shoppers at Meadowhall shopping centre, which is now open until 10pm on weeknights until Christmas.