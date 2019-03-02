Motorists warned of slip road closures on motorways around Sheffield

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on motorways around Sheffield over the next week while roadworks are carried out.

The northbound exit and southbound entry slip roads of the M1 at junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley will be fully closed overnight on Monday, March 4 while bridge inspection work is carried out.

The M1 motorway at junction 33 for Catcliffe.

The closure will be in place from 9pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

The slip road between the M18 northbound and the southbound M1 at junction 32 near Thurcroft will be closed overnight on Thursday, March 7 – again from 9pm until 6am.

And the southbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 31 for Aston will also be closed overnight from Thursday, March 7 for barrier work.

The closure will be in place from 10pm until 6am.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place.