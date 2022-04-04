Motorists urged to avoid the area after road traffic collision closes road
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area after a road traffic collision closes a road in Barnsley this evening.
Doncaster Road in Barnsley is currently closed between Cumberland Drive and Barnsley Road.
Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.
We have contacted SYP and will bring you an update when we can.
