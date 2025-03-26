Motorists to be prevented from turning right at ‘extremely difficult’ junction

Motorists will be banned from turning right on an ‘extremely difficult’ junction in Barnsley, after reports of vehicles getting stuck and hitting walls.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has proposed a new traffic order banning right turns out of Grove Street on to Bank End Road in Worsbrough, in a move aimed at tackling the ongoing issue of vehicles getting stuck at the junction, which required vehicles to turn at a 335° angle.

A report to the cabinet states that the angle between the roads and the difference in gradient makes the left-turn manoeuvre “extremely difficult”.

It adds that many vehicles are becoming stuck, either on the wall between Bank End Road and Grove Street or are striking the wall to the south side of Grove Street. The same problem has also occurred due to vehicles turning right out of Grove Street, to travel east on Bank End Road.

The junction of Grove Street and Bank End Road

The original plan, which was put forward in October 2024, proposed creating a one-way system on Grove Street, allowing traffic to travel west only. It also suggested banning right turns out of Grove Street onto Bank End Road. However, following concerns raised during public consultation, including 16 objections from local residents, the council has revised the proposal.

Residents were particularly worried that the one-way system would make it more difficult for vehicles to access Grove Street during winter, as alternate routes involve steep inclines. In response, the revised plan keeps two-way traffic on Grove Street but introduces a ban on left turns into Grove Street from Bank End Road, and right turns out of Grove Street onto Bank End Road.

The updated layout aims to reduce the number of vehicles making dangerous or difficult turns at the junction, while still allowing residents access to Grove Street even during adverse weather conditions.

The council estimates that implementing the revised plan will cost around £7,500, which will be funded through the road safety budget. If the proposal is approved, it will be enforced through a Traffic Regulation Order, which will be subject to further consultation.

Ward members, area managers, emergency services, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have all been consulted on the revised plan, and no objections have been received from these groups.

The council’s aim is to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion at the junction, which could also help lower the risk of air pollution in the area. The revised plan is set to be considered by the council’s Cabinet at a meeting on April 2, 2025.

If approved, the new restrictions will be implemented as soon as possible to prevent further traffic issues at the busy junction.