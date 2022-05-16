More than £10m allocated to improve Rotherham’s highways – here are all of the roads to be repaired this year

RMBC has listed 193 roads for repair, covering a distance of 34 miles and an area of 360,000sqm.

As part of the scheme, 34 new crossings will be installed across the borough, and £800,000 has been set aside for footpath resurfacing in Wales, Thurcroft, Woodsetts and Maltby.

During today’s (May 16) cabinet meeting, Councillor Chris Read, council leader, said: “My first election campaign, it was the thing I got my ear bent more than anything else, was the condition of the roads in my ward at that ime, and actually we heard the voices of people across the borough talking about their concerns.

More than £10m has been earmarked to repair Rotherham's roads and footpaths over the coming financial year.

“Not only because of people’s worries about the suspension of their tyres, but because it says something about investing in communities – if what people see outside their door every day is a road that’s worn out, and no-one’s done it in decades … that does imply that no-one’s really bothered.

“There’s plenty more to do, I’m sure our inboxes will be filled with people who’ve not yet seen the benefit of that money, and there’s more work to be undertaken and more money to come through the system.”

Coun Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment added: “This is the third year of our four year programme – £24 million to 2024 road improvement programme, which builds on the successes of prior years, of the council investing a significant amount of our own money from our own capital programme, to improve the condition of the road network.

“The road network is by far the biggest asset that the council owns and maintains.

“The number of pothole repairs that have been carried out have more than halved in the last six years, the claims that we have from motorists are significantly down – eight years ago we had nearly 300, last year we had 78.

“In terms of sucessful claims made against the council last year we paid out just £80 … compared to £140,000 eight years ago.”

A report to cabinet states: “Roads with a high number of potholes are considered in the works prioritisation process, for inclusion in the Indicative Highway Works Programme for resurfacing and, as a consequence, the number of potholes requiring repair has reduced significantly.

“Between 2011 and 2015 the council received a monthly average of 30claims for alleged damage to vehicles and personal injury claims. Theimprovement to the highway network has now seen a substantial reductionto 15 claims per month in 2021.

“In 2015/2016 the council paid £636,534 in claims relating to highwaydefects, however this has reduced over time and, in 2020/2021 the councilpaid out only £11,565.”

Here are all the roads earmarked for repair or resurfacing:

Anston and Woodsetts

WEST BANK DRIVE ASTER CLOSE FREESIA CLOSE NEMESIA CLOSE PRIMULAS CLOSE BEGONIA CLOSE YEOMANS WAY LINDRICK DALE RACKFORD ROAD CRAMFIT CLOSE ENNERDALE CLOSE HALL CLOSE LIMEKILNS QUARRY LANE DINNINGTON ROAD

Anston and Todwick

WORKSOP ROAD CHATSWORTH CLOSE ALISON CLOSE ALISON DRIVE BEVERLEY CLOSE CATHERINE AVENUE FLORENCE AVENUE STANIFORTH CRESCENT MILLSTONE DRIVE ST STEPHENS DRIVE DE HOUTON CLOSE FURNIVAL CLOSE FURNIVAL ROAD GUILDWAY HORBIRY END MILL CLOSE MILL HILLS ROCHE END SANDWITH ROAD ST PAUL CLOSE STANIFORTH CRESCENT THE MEADOWS WASTNEYS ROAD TORTMAYNS

Aughton and Swallownest

SHEFFIELD ROAD TURNSHAW ROAD OLIVE CLOSE HILARY WAY LINDSEY PLACE MARTIN CLOSE

Boston Castle

OXLEY GROVE RENCLIFFE AVENUE FRASER ROAD BADSLEY COURT BADSLEY STREET CANKLOW MEADOWS CLIFTON GROVE LILIAN STREET

Bramley and Ravenfield

BAWTRY ROAD RADFORD CLOSE GARDEN LANE AUSTEN DRIVE BENTLEY ROAD CROSBY AVENUE

Brinsworth

ROTHERHAM GATEWAY DERWENT CRESCENT KYNANCE CRESCENT ORCHARD WAY THORNHILL AVENUE BRINSWORTH HALL DRIVE BROADWAY

Dalton and Thrybergh

TOP FIELD LANE VALE AVENUE BELLSCROFT AVENUE ARRAN HILL CHURCH VIEW MALIN ROAD CRESWICK CLOSE

Dinnington

STATION ROAD OUTGANG LANE GLENEAGLES ROAD TROON WALK ST ANDREWS WALK STATION WAY BIB LANE HOOTON LANE

Greasbrough

LAPWATER ROAD SERVICE ROADS TWO, FIVE AND SIX CHAPEL STREET CROSS STREET ROSSITER ROAD

Hellaby and Maltby West

BRAITHWELL ROAD BROW HILL ROAD LITTLE HAYNOOKING LANE ALL HALLOWS DRIVE ST BARTHOLOMEWS CLOSE ST PHILIPS CLOSE ST BARBARAS CLOSE AMORYS HOLT WAY DALE HILL CLOSE MICKLEBRING WAY BRAITHWELL WAY BRAMLEY WAY ALL HALLOWS DRIVE ROTHERHAM ROAD CARR LANE PEAK LANE HIGH HOOTON ROAD

Hoober

HAGUE LANE PACKMAN ROAD VICTORIA ROAD EAST VICTORIA ROAD WEST WYN GROVE

Keppel

THE GRANGE STUDMOOR ROAD BRAY WALK REAR ACCESS ROAD MONKS CLOSE THE COPPICE BEEVERS ROAD MAYCOCK AVENUE BECKET CRESCENT THE WILLOWS PEPPER CLOSE CRUMWELL ROAD FOX CLOSE

Kilnhurst and Swinton East

BIRKDALE RISE CORONATION ROAD DUN STREET WALKER STREET CALCOT GREEN BACK ROAD CARLISLE STREET GREENWOOD ROAD WHEATLEY ROAD BEIGHTON ROAD SPRINGFIELD ROAD WHARF ROAD LAWRENCE DRIVE

Maltby East

TICKHILL ROAD AUTUMN DRIVE CHEETHAM DRIVE DAVY DRIVE MALWOOD WAY GRANGE LANE

Rawmarsh East

TAYLORS LANE ROUNDABOUT SPALTON ROAD ALBERT ROAD ALDWARKE ROAD EASTFIELD PLACE LEVERICK DRIVE MOORDALE VIEW THE BRIDLEWAY

Rawmarsh West

BROAD STREET THE STEADLANDS WHITFIELD ROAD WILD AVENUE WHITELEYS AVENUE WOODLEYS AVENUE REDMARSH AVENUE MORRIS AVENUE POTTERDYKE AVENUE MCMANUS AVENUE THOROGATE

Rother Vale

STATION ROAD BOLE HILL FLATTS CLOSE FLATTS LANE

Rotherham East

MIDDLE PLACE FITZWILLIAM ROAD LINK ROAD FITZWILLIAM ROAD SERVICE ROAD

Rotherham West

OATES CLOSE PETER STREET BARING ROAD GREASBROUGH ROAD

Sitwell

GUILTHWAITE COMMON LANE MILLDYKE CLOSE RYE BANK UPPER RYE CLOSE YORK LANE BANK TOP ROAD JUBB CLOSE FAIRBANK VIEW MIDDLEFIELDS DRIVE MOORLANDS CRESCENT WOODALL ROAD HERRINGTHORPE VALLEY ROAD SERVICE ROAD 2 EAST

Swinton and Rockingham

STOREY STREET CENTRAL AVENUE BROADWAY BROOKSIDE THE CRESCENT THE LEA TOLL BAR ROAD

Thurcroft and Wickersley South

SANDY LANE BRAMPTON ROAD KINGSFORTH LANE CRESCENT END THE CRESCENT ARBOUR DRIVE – JUNCTION AREA BRAMBLE CLOSE MOORLANDS – JUNCTION AREA NETHERMOOR DRIVE NEWHALL AVENUE ULRICA DRIVE ROTHERWOOD CRESCENT BRAMPTON ROAD

Wales

KEETON HALL ROAD DANBY ROAD LEEDS DRIVE SAXON ROAD TRINITY ROAD VIKING WAY ESSEX CLOSE DELVES LANE CARVER CLOSE PEREGRINE WAY CARVER WAY DE WARREN PLACE OSBORNE CROFT DE SUTTON PLACE EAST TERRACE SCHOOL ROAD

Wath

MONTGOMERY ROAD WINFIELD ROAD RILEY ROAD CADMAN STREET SYCAMORE CRESCENT

Wickersley North