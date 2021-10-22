More Sheffield bus services cancelled today due to staff shortages
These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.
Stagecoach Yorkshire:
Service 1 from Ecclesfield to Batemoor – 09.22, 14.35
Service 1 from Batemoor to Ecclesfield – 10.30, 15.45
Service 88 from Ecclesfield to Bents Green – 06.48, 15.00, 15.12
Service 88 from Bents Green to Ecclesfield – 07.38, 16.08, 16.20
Service 120. Not cancelled, but due to re-surfacing works in Thorpe Drive and Thorpe Green it will be diverting via Owlthorpe Greenway and Harwood Drive in both directions between 7.00am and 7pm.
First South Yorkshire:
In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said some buses will be cancelled.
The firm said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”
The services affected have not yet been announced.