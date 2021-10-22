More Sheffield bus services cancelled today due to staff shortages

These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.

By David Kessen
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 7:50 am

Stagecoach Yorkshire:

Service 1 from Ecclesfield to Batemoor – 09.22, 14.35

Service 1 from Batemoor to Ecclesfield – 10.30, 15.45

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

Service 88 from Ecclesfield to Bents Green – 06.48, 15.00, 15.12

Service 88 from Bents Green to Ecclesfield – 07.38, 16.08, 16.20

Service 120. Not cancelled, but due to re-surfacing works in Thorpe Drive and Thorpe Green it will be diverting via Owlthorpe Greenway and Harwood Drive in both directions between 7.00am and 7pm.

First South Yorkshire:

In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said some buses will be cancelled.

The firm said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

The services affected have not yet been announced.

