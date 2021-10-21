More Sheffield bus services cancelled due to staff shortages

These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:51 am

First South Yorkshire:

In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.

“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

Cancelled today are:

98 – Hillsborough-Totley Brook – 08.10am

51 – Charnock-Lodge Moor – 08.25am

97 – Hillsborough-Totley – 08.25am

75 – Batemoor-Shiregreen – 08.42am

83 – Ecclesfield-High Storrs – 08.43am

74A – Rotherham Int-Waverley – 08.55am

8 – Ecclesfield-Sheffield Interchange – 09.20am

11 – Arundel Gate-Herdings – 09.24am

51 – Lodge Moor-Charnock – 09.25am

74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 09.25am

98 – Totley Brook-Hillsborough – 09.37am

97 – Totley-Hillsborough – 09.52am

76 – Shiregreen-Low Edges – 09.54am

74A – Rotherham Int-Waverley – 09.55am

11A – Herdings-Arundel Gate – 09.55am

83 – High Storrs-Arundel Gate – 09.58am

51 – Charnock-Arundel Gate – 10.25am

74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 10.25am

74A – Rotherham-Int Waverley – 10.55am

97 – Hillsborough-Arundel Gate – 11.00am

98 – Hillsborough-Arundel Gate – 11.15am

76 – Low Edges-Arundel Gate – 11.06am

74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 11.25am

