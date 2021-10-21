More Sheffield bus services cancelled due to staff shortages
These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.
First South Yorkshire:
In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.
“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”
Cancelled today are:
98 – Hillsborough-Totley Brook – 08.10am
51 – Charnock-Lodge Moor – 08.25am
97 – Hillsborough-Totley – 08.25am
75 – Batemoor-Shiregreen – 08.42am
83 – Ecclesfield-High Storrs – 08.43am
74A – Rotherham Int-Waverley – 08.55am
8 – Ecclesfield-Sheffield Interchange – 09.20am
11 – Arundel Gate-Herdings – 09.24am
51 – Lodge Moor-Charnock – 09.25am
74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 09.25am
98 – Totley Brook-Hillsborough – 09.37am
97 – Totley-Hillsborough – 09.52am
76 – Shiregreen-Low Edges – 09.54am
74A – Rotherham Int-Waverley – 09.55am
11A – Herdings-Arundel Gate – 09.55am
83 – High Storrs-Arundel Gate – 09.58am
51 – Charnock-Arundel Gate – 10.25am
74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 10.25am
74A – Rotherham-Int Waverley – 10.55am
97 – Hillsborough-Arundel Gate – 11.00am
98 – Hillsborough-Arundel Gate – 11.15am
76 – Low Edges-Arundel Gate – 11.06am
74A – Waverley-Rotherham Int – 11.25am