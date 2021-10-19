Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.

“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”