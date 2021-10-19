More bus services cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages
These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.
Stagecoach:
Number 19 :Rotherham to Thurcroft: 10:20 13:50 15:20; Thurcroft to Rotherham: 11:02 14:32 16:02.
Number 9 to Rotherham: 12:48, 13:33, 14:18, 15:03, 20:10, 20:42.
Number 86: Chapletown - Lowedges - Chapeltown: 14:56.
Number 88: Ecclesfield- Bents Green - Ecclesfield: 08:58, 11:12.
SL (supertram link): Middlewood-Middlewood: 08:09, 09:14, 10:14, 11:14, 13:02, 14:02, 15:02, 16:02.
Number 25: Woodhouse: 07:20
First South Yorkshire:
In a statement about staffing issues affecting the company, First South Yorkshire said: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.
“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”
52A – HIGH STREET-WISEWOOD – 8:05
X74 – SHEFF INT-TINSLEY – 8:10
98 HILLSBOROUGH-ARUNDEL GATE – 8:10
95A SHEFF INT-WALKLEY – 8:16
75 ARUNDEL GATE-BATEMOOR – 8:18
51 LODGE MOOR-MOORHEAD – 8:25
8 CRYSTAL PEAKS-ARUNDEL GATE – 8:28
95A MEADOWHALL-SHEFF INT – 8:28
52A WISEWOOD-ARUNDEL GATE – 8:37
51 MOORHEAD-CHARNOCK – 8:51
95A WALKLEY-FLAT STREET- 8:52
98 ARUNDEL GATE-TOTLEY BROOK – 8:55
75 BATEMOOR-ARUNDEL GATE – 8:57
81 ANGEL STREET-STANNINGTON – 8:58
95A SHEFF INT-WALKLEY – 9:06
8 ARUNDEL GATE-MONTENEY – 9:07
52A ARUNDEL GATE-WOODHOUSE – 9:14
95A FLAT STREET-MEADOWHALL – 9:16
51 CHARNOCK-ARUNDEL GATE – 9:25
81 STANNINGTON- SNIG HILL – 9:30
95A WALKLEY-FLAT STREET – 9:32
75 ARUNDEL GATE- SHIREGREEN – 9:35
98 TOTLEY BROOK-ARUNDEL GATE – 9:37
8 MONTENEY-SHEFF INT – 9:50
51 ARUNDEL GATE-LODGE MOOR – 9:55
95A FLAT STREET-MEADOWHALL – 9:56
52A WOODHOUSE HIGH STREET – 9:57
95 MEADOWHALL-SHEFF INT – 9:58
76A SHIREGREEN-ARUNDEL GATE – 10:08
8 SHEFF INT- CRYSTAL PEAKS – 10:19
51 LODGE MOOR-MOORHEAD – 10:25
52A HIGH STREET-WISEWOOD – 10:30
95 MEADOWHALL-SHEFF INT – 10:38
76A ARUNDEL GATE-LOW EDGES – 10:39
51 MOORHEAD-OLIVE GROVE ROAD – 10:51
8 CRYSTAL PEAKS-ARUNDEL GATE – 11:00
95 WALKLEY-FLAT STREET – 11:02
52AWISEWOODARUNDEL GATE11:08
95 SHEFF INT-WALKLEY – 11:17
76 LOW EDGES-ARUNDEL GATE – 11:18
95 WALKLEY-FLAT STREET – 11:42
95 SHEFF INT-WALKLEY- 10:37