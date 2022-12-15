Meadowhall Park and Ride extension and mobility hub could cost more than £6m

Extensions to Meadowhall’s Park and Ride system could cost up to £6.6m, according to documents from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Documents from the SYMCA state that the cash would provide an extra 213 parking spaces at the Park and Ride, along with a mobility hub at Meadowhall Interchange.

The extension to the Park and Ride would involve the erection of a ‘full-decked’ structure to provide additional parking over the existing car park accessed, via the existing ramp serving the upper-level car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of the mobility hub will be determined at a later stage,but could include cycle stands and lockers and e-scooters.

Extensions to Meadowhall’s Park and Ride system could cost up to £6.6m, according to documents from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey undertaken pre-covid found that the Park and Ride was “often at capacity prior to 8am”, and it is hoped that the extension will “facilitate more journeys being made through sustainable modes rather than the private car.”