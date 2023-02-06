Mayoral Authority set to provide £4m towards Penistone park and ride plans

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority will consider contributing £4m towards the costs of a new park and ride station in Penistone.

Barnsley Council purchased land at Lairds Way , in order to progress plans for a park and ride facility in August 2021.

Once complete, the scheme will include 100 car parking spaces, a new pedestrian footbridge and lifts, a bus turning and waiting area, and a drop off point.

The funding requested from SYMCA will specifically fund the full cost of the car park and contribute to the cost of the footbridge.

The total cost of the scheme has been earmarked at more than £7.5m, and the remaining funding is expected to come from the access to all fund, and a planning contribution from a nearby development.

A report to the SYMCA, which is expected to approve the funding this week, states that the existing car park ‘frequently operates at and beyond capacity’.

Plans have also been drawn up to increase the train provision at Penistone Station to meet demand – Kirklees Council has submitted a £47M bid to improve the rail infrastructure on the Penistone line.

“The existing bus services are limited, slow, and not well connected to areas outside of Barnsley meaning there is a need for an alternative,” adds the report.

“Network Rail has indicated the existing barrow crossing has been assessed as high risk, mainly due to the potential direct potential conflict between crossing passengers and trains from both directions.