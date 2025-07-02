Masterplan revealed for new Rotherham Gateway Station outlining 20-year transformation

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has unveiled a bold new masterplan that outlines how the proposed Rotherham Gateway Station could act as a catalyst for two decades of regeneration, reshaping the borough’s economic future, boosting connectivity, and creating hundreds of new homes and jobs.

While plans for the mainline and tram-train interchange are already in motion, with a decision on government funding due later this year, this is the first time the wider vision for the surrounding area has been revealed.

The masterplan sets out a phased development that would see the station become the centrepiece of a new “Innovation Campus” with employment space, residential areas, green spaces and active travel links connecting the site to the town centre and beyond.

Cabinet members will be asked to endorse the masterplan at their meeting on July 7, and approve the next steps in delivering the project.

It includes the use of the council’s strategic acquisitions fund to begin buying up land and property needed to bring the scheme to life, as well as authorising talks with landowners. A resolution will also be sought to explore the use of compulsory purchase powers if negotiations prove unsuccessful.

Council leaders say the new station will deliver a “transformational change” for Rotherham’s connectivity, breaking down barriers to investment and putting the borough on the map as a key player between Sheffield and Leeds. The masterplan builds on this by positioning the station as the gateway to an entirely new employment and residential hub, something far more ambitious than the park-and-ride-style development originally considered.

Development is planned in four broad phases, beginning with the station construction. Following this, RMBC plans to build a new Innovation Campus on the western side of the site, delivering advanced manufacturing and technology-related jobs. Later phases will see further regeneration of industrial land for business use, before ultimately transforming the area east of the station into a new residential community made up of flats and townhouses. The residential area would be low-car by design and supported by transport links and green infrastructure.

The masterplan also proposes building a flagship business centre on the station site to act as a gateway into Rotherham, helping to bring the public space to life and attract early commercial interest. In addition, a new active travel corridor is planned to link the station and town centre, improving access for cyclists and pedestrians. The route, focused along Effingham Street, could include a new cycle and footbridge and upgraded public spaces.

The estimated cost of delivering the full masterplan is £134 million, though detailed funding has not yet been secured for most of the scheme. A strategic business case will be submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) in August, setting out priorities and seeking development funding.

Public consultation on the masterplan is scheduled to begin in September, including a major engagement event at the Rotherham Show. Council officers will continue working with partners, including Network Rail and Transport for the North, to refine the scheme and prepare the Full Business Case. Businesses, residents and landowners will all have opportunities to shape the next stages of development.

Council leaders have described the plan as one of the most significant regeneration opportunities in Rotherham’s recent history. They say it builds on the momentum of major town centre projects like Forge Island and the Markets redevelopment, and reflects the Council’s commitment to long-term, inclusive economic growth.