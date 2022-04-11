Staff shortages have left passengers facing long queues while they wait for their pre-flight security checks – and the airport’s boss today said there was no quick fix.

The airport is now advising customers to arrive for their flights three hours before departure in order to give themselves enough time to check in and get through security.

What are the latest waiting times at Manchester Airport, and how much time should I leave?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers queue inside the departures area of Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport, as the Easter getaway starts (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Manchester Airport CEO Charlie Cornish said: “The simple fact is that we don’t currently have the number of staff we need to provide the level of service that our passengers deserve.

“We cannot open all the security lanes we need and at times, this results in longer queues than we want to see. While we still expect most passengers to get through in less than 30-40 minutes, there will be times over the next few months when waiting times will rise to between 60 and 90 minutes.

“We are advising passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight leaves, to allow enough time to check-in, get through security and reach the departure gate. If passengers follow that advice, we are confident they will get away on their travels.

Why is there so much disruption at Manchester Airport, and what is being done about it?

The airport has launched a recruitment drive to employ more security officers, and is hoping to have 250 new staff in place early next month. In the meantime, members of the current workforce have voluntarily delayed holiday and other airport staff will be redeployed to the security gates to provide support.

Mr Cornish added that the airport will not follow the lead of other airlines and airports by capping capacity, instead operating a full schedule while the disruption continues.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said that delays today have been around 50 minutes but no passengers are believed to have missed their flight.

This has been echoed by passengers travelling today. Twitter user @MrsAMCteach said: “I have been seriously anxious for over a week because of flying from Manchester airport after everything about it. We got through bag drop and security in 50 minutes.”

Fellow user @kini_85 said: “Just taken 20mins to get through security at Manchester Airport. Not sure what all the fuss is about?”