Man injured in crash outside pub south of Sheffield

A man has been taken to hospital after having to be cut free from the wreckage of a crash in Dronfield this afternoon.

The man was involved in a crash with another vehicle outside The Victoria pub, Stubley Lane, at around 3.55pm.

The scene of the crash. Picture and video: Bob Westerdale

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Dronfield and Lowedges attened the incident and cut a man free from one of the vehicles.

A spokeswoman said he was taken to hospital following the crash.

The nature of his injuries are not yet known.

The crash happened on a stretch of road not far from the roundabout and entrance to Sainsbury’s supermarket.

