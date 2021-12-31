Man injured in collision and Sheffield road closed 'for some time'
A road in Sheffield is likely to be closed ‘for some time’ following a road traffic collision, police have confirmed.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 7:25 am
South Yorkshrie Police confirmed this morning (December 31) that Newhall Road, which runs from Attercliffe to Brightside, is closed in both directions following a collision.
The crash is believed to have taken place at around 5.42am today and police were called to the scene.
SYP has said ‘at least one person was injured’ and added that the road will remain closed for an indefinite period of time.