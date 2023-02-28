A man has been taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after a crash in the city centre reportedly left a man unconcious.

The collision appears to have occured at the junction of Charter Row and Fitzwilliam Street near the bottom of The Moor. Bus operator, First South Yorkshire, revealed buses were diverting away from Charter Row, via Eyre Street and Bramall Lane, as a result of the incident.

15 First services had been diverted as a result of the collision, including 1a, 11, 51, 20, 24, X1, X10, 97, 98, 75, 76, 81, 82, 272, 56. The road is now reopened.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.24pm this afternoon to a report of a car in collision with a pedestrian close to the junction of Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Street and Moore Street in Sheffield. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one male patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The collision is reported to have been between a car and a van.