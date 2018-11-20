Major Sheffield road to be closed for roadworks

A major road on the outskirts of Sheffield will be closed while it is resurfaced.

Sheffield Council contractor Streets Ahead said the A57 Beighton Flyover will be closed overnight until November 21.

The A57 Beighton Flyover, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Lives put at risk by laser pen shone at motorists from motorway bridge in South Yorkshire

The closure will be in place from 10pm until 6am, Monday to Friday.

READ MORE: Terrifying moment car drives wrong way around Meadowhall roundabout

A temporary speed limit of 30mph has been put in place for the duration of the works.

READ MORE: Couple ‘devastated’ after baby boy savaged by dog