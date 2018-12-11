Major Sheffield road to be closed for resurfacing works

A major Sheffield road will be closed while it is resurfaced.

Handsworth Road will be closed from the Sheffield Parkway roundabout to the junction with Rotherham Road.

Handsworth Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Police probe into arson attack at Sheffield depot

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am tonight and tomorrow and parking restrictions will be in place from 7pm until 6am each night.

READ MORE: Sheffield man’s £200,000 lottery ‘win’ probed after claims ticket was doctored

Diversions will be in place and motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

READ MORE: Concern over ‘fumes’ from Sheffield city centre ferris wheel