National Highways Yorkshire reports the A628 Woodhead Pass is shut between the Flouch roundabout near Langsett and the A6024 near Woodhead following the crash at around 4.30pm.

Emergency services are on the scene and National Highways Yorkshire is asking motorists traveling through the peak district to avoid the scene.

Woodhead Pass, north of Sheffield, runs between Barnsley and Mottram in Longdendale near Glossop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...