Major disruption on railways because of points failure at Rotherham Central station now resolved
South Yorkshire has seen major disruption on the railways today due to a points failure – but it is now resolved.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 3:07 pm
Northern Rail now says problems due the points failure,at Rotherham Central station, have been sorted
A spokesman said earlier: “Services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Rotherham Central will not be served.”
Disruption was intially expected until 12noon, but was later expected to last until 3pm, said Northern Rail, who later added disruption has now ended.