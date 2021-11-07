Northern Rail now says problems due the points failure,at Rotherham Central station, have been sorted

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said earlier: “Services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Rotherham Central will not be served.”

Disruption was intially expected until 12noon, but was later expected to last until 3pm, said Northern Rail, who later added disruption has now ended.