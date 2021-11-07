Northern Rail says due the points failure, which has happened at Rotherham Central station, the line is currently blocked.

A spokesman said: “Services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Rotherham Central will not be served.”

Disruption was intially expected until 12noon, but the latest update from the firm says it will be until 3pm, says Northern Rail.