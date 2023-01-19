National Highways have announced the northbound side of the motorway is closed between the two junctions following a collision. A motorist in the queue heading northbound has described a “total standstill” over three lanes, after “two fire engines, two police cars and two ambulances” raced by towards J2.

The AA’s route planner is also showing all lanes have stopped with traffic queuing due to a crash on the northbound side of the motorway at J1. It says “this is a separate accident to the one at just before J2”. A diversion route is being offered away from the closed part of the motorway.