National Highways is resurfacing the M18 northbound near to Doncaster between J3 at St Catherine’s Interchange and J4 at West Moor Interchange. The works will also include replacing road markings, studs and marker posts. As a result, starting on October 31, the carriageway will be closed overnight each night until the aimed completion in mid-November.

National Highways Project Manager Sujad Hussain said: “It’s essential we carry out this work before winter arrives. To minimise disruption on the M18, we’re carrying out the work during overnight closures.”

While work takes place, the northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 3 and junction 4 from Monday to Friday between 9pm and 6am. This work cannot be carried out in adverse weather conditions. A diversion will be in place during overnight closures.

File photo. The m18 through South Yorkshire will be closed overnight for a month starting on October 31 for resurfacing works.