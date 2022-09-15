M18 Traffic Doncaster: Severe delays of up to 40 minutes after damage to central reservation
Queues of up to five miles have been reported on a motorway near Doncaster due to an incident.
Severe delays of up to 40 minutes or more have been reported on the M18 in both directions after the central reservation near to the Wadworth Viaduct was damaged at around 6am.
The average speed in the area is 10mph.
The congestion is causing tailbacks on surrounding roads for Doncaster and motorists have been told to expect delays.
Emergency repairs are reportedly underway.