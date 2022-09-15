News you can trust since 1887
M18 Traffic Doncaster: Severe delays of up to 40 minutes after damage to central reservation

Queues of up to five miles have been reported on a motorway near Doncaster due to an incident.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:12 am
Severe delays of up to 40 minutes or more have been reported on the M18 in both directions after the central reservation near to the Wadworth Viaduct was damaged at around 6am.

The average speed in the area is 10mph.

The congestion is causing tailbacks on surrounding roads for Doncaster and motorists have been told to expect delays.

Image by AA Traffic and Google Maps. Damage to the central reservation on the M18 near Doncaster is causing severe delays this morning.

Emergency repairs are reportedly underway.

