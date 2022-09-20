The central reservation close to the Wadworth Viaduct was damaged in an incident last week and has been causing havoc every since.

Once again, traffic is severe around on the M18 today (September 20), with delays of up to 50 minutes on the southbound route and up to 20 minutes on the northbound.

The concrete barrier on the M18 close to the Wadworth Viaduct near Doncaster was severely damaged in last month's incident.

Tailbacks are reaching as far as Hatfield, with speeds of around 10mph on average.

Queues of up to 11 minutes have also been reported on the nearby A1(M) southbound, and Doncaster city centre is slower than typical as a result.

It comes as the M18 will be fully closed in both directions at junction 2 from 8pm tonight (September 20) until 6am tomorrow morning to remove the temporary barriers.