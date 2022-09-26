News you can trust since 1887
M18 delays: Traffic stopped on M18 near Doncaster due to collision

Travellers have been told to expect delays whilst the collision is being dealt with.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:28 pm

Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the M18 in South Yorkshire after a collision on the southbound side of the road.

National Highways shared on Twitter the collision was between J4 and J3, near Doncaster, and travellers should expect delays.

There is currently no information for how long the delays will be.

The traffic stop is reported to be temporary.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information on the collision.

We will bring you more as we get it.