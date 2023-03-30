News you can trust since 1887
M18 crash: Huge delays on motorway between Doncaster and Rotherham after collision

A crash on the M18 in South Yorkshire is causing huge delays this evening, with drivers warned to expect delays of over 45 minutes.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Mar 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 18:15 BST

The traffic chaos follows a collision on the motorway near Doncaster, between junction 2, for the A1(M), and junction 1, for Rotherham, this afternoon, Thursday, March 30. National Highways said the crash scene had now been cleared and all lanes had reopened but that there were still lengthy delays on the southbound carriageway of the M18 between junction 4 and junction 2.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are facing huge delays on the M18 between Doncaster and Rotherham this afternoon, following a crash. File photo: Google
