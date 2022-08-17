M18: All lanes now open after days spent repairing motorway after fatal crash on Monday
All lanes of the M18, where a crash involving a lorry led to the tragic death of the driver, have been reopened.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the motorway was reopened with The Star this morning, after work was carried out throughout yesterday to repair some of the damage left after a vehicle reportedly hit the central reservation.
The force confirmed on Tuesday, August 16, that a man, believed to be in his 60s, had died in the accident and his family were being supported by officers.