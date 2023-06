Police will release an appeal for information later today.

A woman has reportedly died following a serious crash on the M1 near Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police and emergency services were scrambled to an exit ramp off the M1 southbound between J36 and J35a at around midnight last night (June 23).

The incident had been cleared this morning as of around 6.25am, with a road closure in place for six hours while emergency services were at the scene and carried out investigative work afterwards.

SYP will release a formal statement and an appeal for help over the incident later today.