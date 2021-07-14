M1 Traffic Sheffield: 'Severe delays' following crash on southbound motorway
Southbound traffic on the M1 out of Sheffield is ‘severely’ delayed this morning following a crash.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 9:26 am
Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported for southbound traffic on the M1 around the Catcliffe Interchange at J33.
Traffic is reportedly backed up to Meadowhall as a result.
Highways England says the delay is because of a RTC in lane four at around 8.30am.
Crews are currently moving all affected vehicles and traffic flow is expected to slowly resume later this morning.