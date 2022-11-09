National Highways is reporting traffic is not moving on some parts of the northbound M1 surrounding J34, near Tinsley and Meadowhall, after an accident has led to a vehicle reportedly overturning. Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident.

The current time to clear is expected to be between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, with normal traffic conditions currently reported to be expected in the same time period.

This is a breaking incident. We will continue to bring you updates as and when we get them.