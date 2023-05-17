Highways England warned motorists of ‘severe delays’ on the M1 this afternoon, following an earlier police incident which closed the road between J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).
South Yorkshire Police responded to concerns for the welfare of an individual on a bridge over the motorway, at around 1.40pm today (Wednesday 17 May).
A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and ‘brought the individual to a place of safety’.
Traffic was held at a standstill for around twenty minutes.
Highways England says all lanes have now been re-opened and traffic is beginning to clear.