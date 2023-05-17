Emergency services closed the M1 this afternoon after they responded to concerns for the welfare of an individual on a motorway bridge near Sheffield.

Highways England warned motorists of ‘severe delays’ on the M1 this afternoon, following an earlier police incident which closed the road between J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).

South Yorkshire Police responded to concerns for the welfare of an individual on a bridge over the motorway, at around 1.40pm today (Wednesday 17 May).

A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and ‘brought the individual to a place of safety’.

Traffic was held at a standstill for around twenty minutes.

Highways England says all lanes have now been re-opened and traffic is beginning to clear.

Please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. If you need to talk to someone you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them [email protected]