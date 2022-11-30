News you can trust since 1887
M1 Traffic Sheffield: Delays expected after car breaks down on Catcliffe Roundabout entry ramp

Severe delays are expected on the M1 near Sheffield today as a car has broken down close to one of its busiest roundabouts.

By Alastair Ulke
7 hours ago - 1 min read

One lane of the entry ramp onto the Catcliffe Roundabout coming from the M1 Southbound is closed this morning (November 30) after vehicle stalled at around 7.20am.

The breakdown is already causing delays ahead of the morning rush, with traffic building and moving slowly on the motorway, Rotherham Gateway and the A630.

The Catcliffe Roundabout is one of the busiest routes in Sheffield.

A vehicle has reportedly broken down on the entry ramp to the Catcliffe Roundabout near Sheffield coming off of the M1 Southbound.
