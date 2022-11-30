M1 Traffic Sheffield: Delays expected after car breaks down on Catcliffe Roundabout entry ramp
Severe delays are expected on the M1 near Sheffield today as a car has broken down close to one of its busiest roundabouts.
One lane of the entry ramp onto the Catcliffe Roundabout coming from the M1 Southbound is closed this morning (November 30) after vehicle stalled at around 7.20am.
The breakdown is already causing delays ahead of the morning rush, with traffic building and moving slowly on the motorway, Rotherham Gateway and the A630.
The Catcliffe Roundabout is one of the busiest routes in Sheffield.