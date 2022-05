The motorway was closed between junction 36, for Tankersley, and junction 37, for Barnsley, because of the item on a bridge over the carriageway.

The motorway has now reopened in both directions.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said investigations into the package were ongoing and said: “Thank you for your patience and for avoiding the area while emergency services responded, we really appreciate it.”

