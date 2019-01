Motorists face delays due to the closure of a slip road on the M1 near Sheffield.

The northbound entry slip road at junction 31 at Aston is closed tonight (Monday) until 6am tomorrow morning.

Junction 31 of the M1 motorway at Aston. Picture: Google.

Highways England said a diversion was in place and warned motorists to expect delays.